Man accused of ambushing wife, friend in deadly Crab Station shooting dies after turning gun on self

Maurenzo Smith's family revealed he accompanied his friend to mediate her divorce talk when he was killed allegedly by her husband.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman who shot himself in the head after shooting his wife's friend to death Wednesday at a seafood restaurant in north Harris County has died, the medical examiner's office confirmed.

The 61-year-old man had been on life support as of Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He later died Thursday.

As of Friday, authorities haven't publicly named the 61-year-old gunman.

It all started during a discussion over a divorce agreement that ended with the gunman shooting and killing his 28-year-old wife's friend before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at "The Crab Station" at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM-1960).

The husband and wife agreed to meet there to discuss the terms of their divorce after nine years of marriage, authorities said.

The woman was said to have arrived with her 44-year-old friend. Authorities haven't identified the victim, but his family told ABC13 that Maurenzo "Tdiddy" Smith's life was taken.

Ida Carter, the victim's older sister, said her brother was helping the woman because she told him she was afraid of her husband. They met through a business venture he was just starting. Smith's friend recently opened up to him about her marital problems. Court records confirm the woman and her husband filed for divorce on July 21.

Smith's family tells ABC13 their brother spoke to her husband on Tuesday and had zero indication he was going to be ambushed and that the husband seemed nice.

ABC13 crews spoke to neighbors of the couple, who were shocked about the news and described the married couple as nice.

