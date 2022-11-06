'Mattress Mack' makes historic win, nearly $75 million, after the Astros won the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets won nearly $75 million after the Houston Astros won the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Houston has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros victory.

His bets include a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. It pays him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, a spokesperson for the sportsbook, said is the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history.

"I have no fear in me," Mack said before the big win on Nov. 1, while giving away mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah's casino. "I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there's always another day."

Mack has a long history of large bets on the World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four tournament. He links the bets to try to cover the cost of promotions at his mattress store in Houston; Now that the Astros won this year, customers who bought high-end mattresses will get their money back.

In addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, Mack bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.

He figures he's up "probably a couple million net" in the six or so years he has been making large bets on sports championships.

But it doesn't always work out for him. He lost nearly $10 million on the most recent Super Bowl, backing the Cincinnati Bengals over the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

He also whiffed on an Astros World Series bet in 2021, on Alabama in the national college championship game, as well as on NFL futures bets on the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

2022 World Series results: Astros win 4-2

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

