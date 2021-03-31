Mattress Mack awarding several UH students trip to Final Four game this weekend

For the first time since 1984, @UHCougarMBK is headed to the Final 4! Let’s do this, Coogs! 🏀 #ForTheCity #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wtmg9MVpw0— University of Houston (@UHouston) March 30, 2021
Mack will be hosting a pep rally at his Gallery Furniture store on the North Freeway on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Several UH students will win a free flight on a private jet to Indianapolis to watch the game. Plus, all hotel accommodations will be taken cared of. The families of the UH coaches will also be on the flight along with other Cougar fans!
The public is welcome to show their Cougar pride on Thursday.
This is the first time the Cougars are heading to the Final Four since the Guy Lewis-led Phi Slama Jama squad went to the 1984 title game.
