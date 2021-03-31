final four

Former UH assistant and Milby HS legend Jim Duffer recalls Phi Slama Jama glory days

2021 Cougars can win title, says former UH student manager

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim Duffer always knew he wanted to be a coach.

After graduating from Milby in 1980, Duffer became a student manager at the University of Houston.

And what a time to be a part of the basketball program during the Cougars' most successful time in their history: Phi Slama Jama.

In the video above, watch Eyewitness Sports' interview with Duffer, recalling the Coogs' glory days in the '80s and the reasons he thinks this year's Final Four team can win it all.

Duffer saw great talent and learned coaching from UH's hall of fame head coach, Guy V. Lewis.

Not only was Duffer learning from one of the best, the teams at UH during his time there made three trips to the Final Four, with players like Lynden Rose, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, to name a few.

Duffer cherishes the memories of being at the Final Four, knowing how rare it is to go once, but three times in 1982, 1983 and 1984. These are memories he holds dear.

After UH, Duffer returned to his alma mater Milby to assist legendary head coach Boyce Honea for 13 years before becoming the head coach. He won the state title, leading the Buffs to a perfect 39-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the nation.

Coach Duffer retired in 2016, but has recently returned to Milby to help out on a part-time basis around the school. He is also at every home UH basketball game.

SEE ALSO: Texas showdown: University of Houston and Baylor set to battle in Final Four
The Cougars and the Bears are making history. Here's what to know about the all-Texas battle set for this weekend.

