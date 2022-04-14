Houston Astros

Remember those Astros home opener tickets Mattress Mack was giving away? They're all gone

EMBED <>More Videos

Mattress Mack giving away tickets to Astros season home opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were hoping to get a trip to the Houston Astros' home opener courtesy of Mattress Mack, you'll have to find another way to go to the ballgame.

Earlier this week, the famous furniture salesman announced in a Facebook post that he was giving away 1,250 tickets each day from Tuesday through Friday to the Astros season home opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.

In order to get the tickets, fans had to go to the main Gallery Furniture store at 6006 North Freeway, and the giveaway was limited to four tickets per family.

But by Thursday, any fans who didn't get tickets and wanted them, struck out.

"Gallery Furniture's free Astros opening day tickets are now gone. Thank you to everyone who came out to grab their free Astros tickets," Mattress Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, said in an Instagram post.

The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 18, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

The video above is from the original story about Mattress Mack's ticket giveaway.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Astros reveal space-themed City Connect uniforms, team to debut them on April 20

Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'

Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonticketslos angeles angelsmlbhouston astrosbaseballfree stufffun stuffsportsmattress mack
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
MLB Power Rankings Week 1: Which teams have made the biggest jumps ...
Marte, Beer help D-backs rally past Astros 3-2 in 10 innings
Mattress Mack giving away tickets to Astros season home opener
Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros
TOP STORIES
Houston police officer hospitalized after patrol car was hit
Woman caught in crossfire fatally shot as she drove down street
TABC cancels Houston bar's liquor license
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood
Winning in weather today!
Pearland ISD board OKs 2% pay raise for all staff
Show More
Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Fwy, HCSO says
Best Easter weekend events, from egg hunts to keg hunts
Video shows catalytic converter stolen in just a matter of seconds
Nearly 2 years later, here's how ABC13 can help you land a job
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News