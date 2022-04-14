Remember those Astros home opener tickets Mattress Mack was giving away? They're all gone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were hoping to get a trip to the Houston Astros' home opener courtesy of Mattress Mack, you'll have to find another way to go to the ballgame.Earlier this week, the famous furniture salesman announced in a Facebook post that he was giving away 1,250 tickets each day from Tuesday through Friday to the Astros season home opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.In order to get the tickets, fans had to go to the main Gallery Furniture store at 6006 North Freeway, and the giveaway was limited to four tickets per family.But by Thursday, any fans who didn't get tickets and wanted them, struck out."Gallery Furniture's free Astros opening day tickets are now gone. Thank you to everyone who came out to grab their free Astros tickets," Mattress Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, said in an Instagram post.The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 18, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.