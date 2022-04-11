Astros reveal space-themed City Connect uniforms, team to debut them on April 20

Just ask the Houston Astros, who just unveiled space-themed Nike MLB City Connect uniforms celebrating our city's rich history in space travel, while also giving a nod to the past with details representing the throwback rainbow uniforms.
The new fits were featured in a hype video Sunday morning on the Astros' social media pages complete with shots of the city's skyline, and of course, various players in the gear.
With this jersey, we remind the world...— Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2022
This is Mission Control.
This is Houston.
This is #SpaceCity. pic.twitter.com/J8ijYCWJJj
The navy uniforms have one-of-a-kind rainbow piping throughout. The rainbow is a retro element of the Astros uniforms from the 1970s.
Here's what each part of the uniforms represents, according to the Astros' website.
- Hat Logo: A new take on the traditional Star H logo launches the planetary tracks and rainbow gradient from the iconic 60s and 70s logos into the 21st century.
- Astros Cap Badge: Astros is spelled out boldly along the side of the cap in the popular space inspired worm font.
- Gold Nike Swoosh: The Nike swoosh is embroidered with gold thread symbolizing the gold multi-layer insulation protecting much of the mission equipment in space.
- Rainbow Piping: The rainbow gradient piping stitched throughout the uniform is "one of a kind" just like the city of Houston. Each jersey has its own gradient pattern throughout, showcasing the individuality and diversity of the players, fans, and city.
- Grid Pattern: The grid pattern displayed on the sleeves of the jersey resemble the star charts used by astronomers to identify and locate stars, constellations and galaxies.
- Pant Numbers: The unconventional placement of each player's number on their right pant leg illustrates the organization's desire to blaze its own path. This is again a tie-in to the iconic 1970s rainbow uniforms.
- Mission Sleeve Patch: Every space crew needs a mission patch to guide them through their journey. Houston's four area codes are emblazoned on the patch's corners, surrounding the Astros' take on the Texas state flag.
- Space City Chest Plate: People from all over have colloquially referred to Houston as Space City since the inception of our country's manned space travel expeditions. Home to Mission Control, there is no better way to represent the city that continues to believe that human potential is limitless.
- Gradient Socks: The design of the uniform's most unique and eye-catching feature leverages our rainbow gradient pattern to represent the rocket thrusters that blast each shuttle into space.
- Jock Tag : The lunar lander symbolizes a pinnacle achievement of human potential and alludes to Houston's impact on pushing humanity to new heights.
- Go for Launch: The phrase is stitched in Astros orange along the inside of the collar as a constant reminder that our mission to achieve greatness is Go For Launch.
Small steps and giant leaps.#SpaceCity pic.twitter.com/boxtCpJbjE— Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2022
Fans were first able to get their hands on the gear at FanFest on Sunday. The gear is also available on online, where some jerseys were going for about $160.
If you prefer to go in person to see the collection, which includes jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and rainbow gradient socks, the Astros team store has extended hours this week.
The Union Station Team Store has extended hours this entire week. Make sure to stop by to get your #SpaceCity merch! Also available online at https://t.co/qbHqRPOYdV. pic.twitter.com/3B4WyURCCu— Houston Astros (@astros) April 11, 2022
Astros will debut the uniforms on April 20, when they host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. After that, the outfits will be worn for Monday home games or what the club has dubbed "Space City Mondays."
The Astros are among seven ballclubs selected to wear the City Connect uniforms this season.
The Washington Nationals, who debuted their City Connect uniforms on Saturday, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres are the other clubs wearing them for 2022.
Seven clubs wore City Connect jerseys in 2021, so by the end of this season, the total number of teams representing their city in these themed jerseys will be at 14.