Random Matagorda County shootings cause more than $7,500 in property damage

BLESSING, Texas -- Deputies in Matagorda County are ramping up their search to find who is responsible for a number of shootings earlier this week in the town of Blessing.Officials say someone was driving around shooting at cars, churches, businesses and homes causing about $7,500 in damages.One woman was reportedly shot in the hand while in her kitchen Friday morning with what deputies believe to be a type of pellet gun. Deputies are asking for any surveillance footage available to help find the shooter or shooters.There is currently a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.