Random Matagorda County shootings cause more than $7,500 in property damage

Matagorda County deputies are in search for a shooter or shooters that caused property damage in the town of Blessing.

BLESSING, Texas -- Deputies in Matagorda County are ramping up their search to find who is responsible for a number of shootings earlier this week in the town of Blessing.

Officials say someone was driving around shooting at cars, churches, businesses and homes causing about $7,500 in damages.

One woman was reportedly shot in the hand while in her kitchen Friday morning with what deputies believe to be a type of pellet gun. Deputies are asking for any surveillance footage available to help find the shooter or shooters.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
