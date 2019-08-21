Massage Heights employee accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a Massage Heights employee was arrested for sexual assault during a massage.

James Jefferson was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

SEE MORE: Woman sues Massage Heights over alleged sex assault

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen tweeted about the incident saying Pct. 1 deputies were looking for additional victims after a woman says she was assaulted by Jefferson.



The incident reportedly happened in the 3000 block of W. Holcombe Boulevard.

Authorities say an undercover cop went into the place of business and was allegedly assaulted by Jefferson as well.

RELATED

Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting customer

Massage therapist accused of groping 16-year-old in southwest Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsexual assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man set die for killing Conroe college student
Former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel linked to drug ring
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
This Texas home for sale comes with its own backyard racetrack
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Conroe sanctuary building friendships between veterans and horses
Instagram users falling for privacy policy hoax
Show More
Man licked Blue Bell at Texas Walmart for Facebook likes
Homeless man on I-10 with giant sign seeking 'better things'
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Rain chance goes down Wednesday, back up this weekend
More TOP STORIES News