Massage Heights employee accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage in southwest Houston

HAPPENING NOW: Employee arrested, accused of sexual assault during massage. We are looking for additional victims. 3000 blk. W. Holcombe #hounews pic.twitter.com/bPTQ4VC7iG — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) August 21, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a Massage Heights employee was arrested for sexual assault during a massage.James Jefferson was charged with two counts of sexual assault.Harris County Constable Alan Rosen tweeted about the incident saying Pct. 1 deputies were looking for additional victims after a woman says she was assaulted by Jefferson.The incident reportedly happened in the 3000 block of W. Holcombe Boulevard.Authorities say an undercover cop went into the place of business and was allegedly assaulted by Jefferson as well.