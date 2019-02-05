Massage therapist accused of groping 16-year-old in southwest Houston

A worker at the Happy Feet Massage in southwest Houston has been charged with indecency with a child.

Police say Bing Wang put his hands under her shirt and bra and massaged between the legs of a 16-year-old girl in March 2017.

The victim cried out to her mom who immediately called police. Wang denied the allegations at the scene. Investigators later contacted him and asked him to come in for an interview in Feb. 2018. He did not show up to the interview.

There is a warrant for Wang's arrest.
