Masked shooter kills man inside car in west Houston apartment complex, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man sitting in his car in the parking lot of a west Houston apartment complex was shot to death Thursday by a masked man who took off in a light colored sedan, authorities said.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito.
Byron Thomas, 33, was in his car when a Hispanic man pulled up behind him, got out of his car and opened fire, according to Harris County sheriff's investigators.
The shooter was wearing some kind of surgical mask and fired multiple shots at Thomas, investigators said. Deputies weren't sure if Thomas knew the shooter or what led to the killing.
Thomas was flown by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators were looking to see if surveillance cameras may have captured the incident or the shooter's vehicle leaving the complex.
Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
