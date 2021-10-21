caught on video

Video shows Marine veteran single-handedly disarming robber at gas station in Arizona

When deputies asked him how he was able to take control, the man said, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station

YUMA, Az. -- A Marine veteran took matters into his own hands when he disarmed a robber at a gas station in Arizona.

Dramatic surveillance video released by the Yuma County Sheriff's Department shows the man standing inside the store near the checkout counter when two masked robbers come through the entrance behind him.

One of the suspects was armed and came in close contact with the man. The video then shows the man instantly disarm the suspect, knocking him to the ground.

The sheriff's office said the veteran helped detain him until deputies arrived to the scene. Two other suspects got away and remain on the run.

When deputies asked the customer how he was able to take control of the situation, investigators said he responded saying, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonanationalsurveillancesurveillance cameraattempted robberyrobberycaught on tapeveteransmilitarycaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameramarinesveteranarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Klein ISD teacher caught spewing racial slur in class on video
T-Mobile customer reeling after intimate videos were stolen
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News