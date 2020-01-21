First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort opening in 2020

The Jimmy Buffett-themed resort is headed to Lake Conroe in 2020. The site of the new resort was home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which held a liquidation sale to sell every piece of furniture.
Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.
In a recently updated press release from Benchmark, the global hospitality group that will operate the new resort, say that it is scheduled to open during the summer of 2020. The vacation destination will include a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts.
Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
"Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond," said Alex Cabañas Benchmark CEO.
