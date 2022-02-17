Here's your reveler's guide to Mardi Gras! Galveston's opening weekend

Friday, February 18

GALVESTON, Texas -- One of the biggest draws on the Gulf Coast is back for a big beaded bash. Mardi Gras! Galveston - now in its 11th year - returns to the island this weekend after being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.Visitors can expect a blowout weekend of parades, balcony parties, eats, an airstream rally, killer concerts, and of course, plenty of beads. So where to begin this weekend? Kinley White of Yaga's Entertainment, the company producing the grand event, offers up a must-attend list.Get to the island early for the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. followed by a corresponding parade through downtown Galveston at 7 p.m.Then, hundreds of umbrella dancers will twist through the streets of downtown at the 11th annual Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (8:30 p.m.). That's followed by the Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade and several concerts will keep the party going through the night at 10 p.m.