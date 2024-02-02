2024 Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade lights up the night in Galveston on Feb. 10

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Galveston's biggest and brightest Mardi Gras parades is the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade. It will light up the night on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Bring on the beads!

This year's parade will be bigger and better than ever, featuring 25 colorful floats. Four new floats were constructed for this year's festivities, perfectly designed for all the excitement.

SEE MORE: Meet the artist behind these rolling creations

Be a part of the party!

Can't make it to the island? Don't worry, we've got you covered! You can watch the parade live from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. Join hosts Gina Gaston and Rita Garcia, with Pooja Lodhia, Bob Slovak and David Tilman reporting from the parade route.

Beginning on Seawall, the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade will head west towards 25th street, travel north down 25th and enter the Entertainment District at 25th and Mechanic where it will travel down the Strand.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, sponsored by Landry's Inc.