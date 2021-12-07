mardi gras

Galveston's 11-day Mardi Gras celebration in 2022 marks comeback from COVID cancellation

GALVESTON, Texas -- One of the biggest beaded bashes on the Texas coast is back. Galveston Island's 111th Mardi Gras celebration will return to the Historic Galveston Strand District from Feb. 18 through March 1, 2022, festival organizer Yaga's Entertainment announced.

Known throughout Texas as "Mardi Gras! Galveston", the third largest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees for two weekends of live concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and new festive additions.

As CultureMap previously reported, the annual event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

