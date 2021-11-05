Sexual assault suspect in The Woodlands appears to have been taken down by his work T-shirt

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives in Montgomery County say a recognizable work uniform may have tied a man in at least four sexual assaults, with one committed all the way back in 2013.According to the sheriff's office, they believe Marco Antonio Rivera is the man who was spotted on surveillance video trying to break into a woman's apartment at 10200 Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands on Nov. 1. The man is seen wearing a T-shirt bearing "Fielding's," the name of a restaurant in the area.The person whose apartment was targeted by the attempted intrusion posted video of the ordeal outside of her front door on social media to warn neighbors of what happened.The sheriff's office said one person reached out to the original poster, saying she recognized the man in the clip as the person who sexually assaulted her back in 2016, which was a case reported to MCSO.Due to this, the attempted burglary was turned over to investigators in the Cold Case Unit. Detectives met with management from Fielding's who identified the male as the 33-year-old Rivera, also confirming that he lived in the same apartment complex as the attempted break-in victim.Cold case detectives also established the suspect from the 2016 case may have been linked to three other sexually-related offenses, including in 2013, another in 2016, and one in 2017.An arrest warrant was issued for Rivera, who is from Mexico City, and he was detained at Fielding's without incident.Rivera is in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond. He may face additional charges from the multiple sexual assault cases connected to him.Authorities urge anyone with information on the incidents, or others that he may be related to, to contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867 and refer to case No. 21A336923.