2-year-old left fatherless after dad was murdered while coming home from work

As a 56-year-old's family seeks justice for a north Harris County ambush that killed their loved one, the search continues to find the suspected killer.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is shattered after the senseless murder of a father outside his own home. Investigators say he was ambushed and robbed when he got home on Wednesday afternoon.

Marco Antonio Hernandez, 56, is now being identified by his hurting family.

His family says he is originally from Honduras and has been working in construction in Houston the last several years seeking the American dream.

His wife says she's desperate for answers on who or why someone would do this to her husband. A life-altering and tragic situation the family says has now left a 2-year-old without a father.

On Thursday night, the family and friends of Hernandez set up a memorial in the garage of the home on Grassy View in north Harris County as they listened to his favorite tunes and remembered the life of a man taken too soon.

Elsa Rodriguez, Hernandez's wife, tells ABC13 that her husband was a kind and humble man, who stayed out of trouble. She says she wants justice.

Elsa told ABC13 it's been unbearable because her husband was her happiness. Investigators say Hernandez was killed Wednesday afternoon in the Remington Ranch subdivision outside of his home. Deputies say he was confronted in his driveway when he got home from work by two or three robbers; one of them shot and killed him before running away.

Alexander Olivia is Marco's friend who told ABC13 his life was taken unjustly. The family is now preparing to send Marco back to Honduras to be laid to rest.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.