Man may have been shot to death before body found in N. Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead next to a pickup truck in a north Harris County neighborhood may have been shot, the sheriff said on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, information about the death at a home in the 1000 block of Grassy View, located off Imperial Valley Drive and south of East Airtex Drive.

According to the sheriff, preliminary info stated the victim was a Hispanic man who may have been in his 30s.

Gonzalez didn't offer any other details, including whether anyone was in custody or being sought.

ABC13 is gathering facts on the developing case. Tune in or stream Eyewitness News broadcast throughout the evening for updates.

