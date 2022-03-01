Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run them over as they helped injured officer, officials say

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer is in the hospital after crashing while trying to chase a suspect Monday night in Manvel. It all started as a traffic stop.According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:15 p.m., Manvel police responded to a vehicle driving recklessly in a neighborhood.Authorities say an officer tried to pull over the driver, but during the chase, the officer lost control and flipped his patrol unit on its side.The officer called for help as he was trapped in his vehicle.Officials say that as those additional officers arrived, the suspect tried to run over them.That's when one officer shot the suspect, who suffered a graze wound.The officer who fired was not injured.Both the officer who crashed and the suspect were taken to a hospital in Pearland with non-life-threatening injuries.