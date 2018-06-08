HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A local man is searching for justice after he says he was violently robbed and carjacked in northeast Houston.
The incident happened May 25, and according to HPD, the suspects still haven't been caught.
Sam Smith says he goes to the gas station where he was attacked all the time, and never imagined that happening to him.
Smith frequents this gas station because he is a pizza delivery driver at the Domino's Pizza down the street.
He had just gotten off working the late shift when he came to the window to pay for gas.
Within seconds, Smith says two guys rushed him from the side of the building.
In the surveillance video, you can see a man hanging out in front of the store.
He's got either a t-shirt or towel around his neck, and according to police, is one of Smith's attackers.
The video didn't capture the actual carjacking, but it does show the man go out of frame. Smith says he and another man hit him in the face with a weapon, slashed his leg with a pocket knife, bit his arm, stole his wallet and took off in his 2007 Toyota Yaris.
Smith was in the process of planning his mother's funeral and moving into another apartment, so he had all his belongings in his car.
"They took all my clothes, they took everything, so now I have to start fresh. Everything," Smith said. "If you've seen anything, you seen my car, just report it and turn it in."
With no car, Smith lost his job as a delivery driver.
As for his case, HPD's robbery division is handling it, but if you know anything that can help catch Smith's attackers, call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
