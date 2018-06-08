CARJACKING

Man who was attacked and carjacked at northeast Houston gas station speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Carjacking victim speaks out after being robbed at a gas station (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local man is searching for justice after he says he was violently robbed and carjacked in northeast Houston.

The incident happened May 25, and according to HPD, the suspects still haven't been caught.

Sam Smith says he goes to the gas station where he was attacked all the time, and never imagined that happening to him.

Smith frequents this gas station because he is a pizza delivery driver at the Domino's Pizza down the street.

He had just gotten off working the late shift when he came to the window to pay for gas.

Within seconds, Smith says two guys rushed him from the side of the building.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man hanging out in front of the store.

He's got either a t-shirt or towel around his neck, and according to police, is one of Smith's attackers.

The video didn't capture the actual carjacking, but it does show the man go out of frame. Smith says he and another man hit him in the face with a weapon, slashed his leg with a pocket knife, bit his arm, stole his wallet and took off in his 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Smith was in the process of planning his mother's funeral and moving into another apartment, so he had all his belongings in his car.

"They took all my clothes, they took everything, so now I have to start fresh. Everything," Smith said. "If you've seen anything, you seen my car, just report it and turn it in."

With no car, Smith lost his job as a delivery driver.

As for his case, HPD's robbery division is handling it, but if you know anything that can help catch Smith's attackers, call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingattackgas stationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
Grandmother carjacked at gunpoint in her own driveway
Girl's quick instinct saves her from carjacker
2 arrested after carjacking in The Woodlands
Mom shoots alleged carjacker in head with kids in car
Fatal carjacking suspect offered help while being caught squatting
More carjacking
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News