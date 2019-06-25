'He died a hero' | Man who saved his girlfriend from gunfire remembered

Houston police say 26-year-old Marlin Jordan and his girlfriend 19-year-old Mya Brashier returned home from work around 5 a.m. on Sunday at 7400 Hillmont Street.
A robber approached the two.
Detectives say the couple immediately froze. Then the robber fired a shot.
Soon after, Marlin rushed over to cover Mya from the bullets.
Marlin died from the gunfire.
His girlfriend was hurt but is expected to be okay.
Police are now looking for the shooter and released a sketch of the shooter based off of Mya's description.
UPDATE: This is sketch of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man & wounding of a woman at 7400 Hillmont on Sunday morning. If you recognize him, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS for reward up to $5K leading to arrest/charges. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/noFzGPujNf— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2019
Everyone that knew Marlin wasn't surprised to learn that he died while giving his life for someone else.
"If this was how he had to go, if this was God's plan, that he was here to save that girl, as he would say, 'God's Will be done,'" said Marlin Jordan's Mother, Kathy.
As she reminisced on Marlin's childhood, she recalls him always looking out for others.
When Marlin was a child, their family fell on tough times and they were homeless.
"I was a single mom," said his mother, "We stayed in hotels. We stayed in tents."
Even then, the little change Marlin had in his pocket, he'd give to someone else.
"He saw us go through all that, so he knew it was important. He had a big faith," said Kathy Jordan.
On Sunday morning, he and his girlfriend parked their truck at their apartment complex.
They were approached by a robber who demanded their money.
Marlin placed himself in front of Mya.
Detectives say the killer said, "You think this is a game?"
After the shooting, he took Mya's purse and showed no remorse.
After a life of giving to others, Marlin's family says he's a hero.
"For me to know he gave his last breath to make sure that girl was okay, I'm proud of him. I don't think I could have asked for a better son," said Kathy Jordan.
The family has a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.
The suspect is described as a black man that stands about 5'9'' to 5'11'' and weighs about 160-175 pounds. He was last seen in a white muscle shirt and shorts.
If you recognize him, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a reward up to $5,000 leading to arrest and charges.
