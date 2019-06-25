Man killed protecting girlfriend during robbery in NW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot during a robbery in northwest Houston.

Marlin Jordan was killed and his girlfriend was shot multiple times in the 7400 block of Hillmont Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Jordan and his girlfriend had just arrived home, parked their truck and were about to go inside when a robber approached them. The robber demanded property and turned his gun to the girlfriend.

Jordan then stepped in and was shot multiple times. The robber stood over Jordan and fired several more times.



Authorities say the girlfriend was shot in the legs and chest. She is currently at the hospital in critical condition, but is currently responsive.

Police say the suspect is on the loose. The suspect is described as a black man that stands about 5'9'' to 5'11'' and weighs about 160-175 pounds. He was last seen in a white muscle shirt and shorts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotrobberyshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News