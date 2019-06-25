Man killed protecting girlfriend during robbery in NW Houston

BREAKING: Sources tell me man shot and killed in Northwest Houston died protecting his girlfriend who was also shot several times. The shooter stole a purse from the couple. Woman is in critical condition. This is just sad. Taking a life for what? $10?https://t.co/cO0ejQPTae pic.twitter.com/zx3K335CFL — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) June 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot during a robbery in northwest Houston.Marlin Jordan was killed and his girlfriend was shot multiple times in the 7400 block of Hillmont Sunday morning.According to authorities, Jordan and his girlfriend had just arrived home, parked their truck and were about to go inside when a robber approached them. The robber demanded property and turned his gun to the girlfriend.Jordan then stepped in and was shot multiple times. The robber stood over Jordan and fired several more times.Authorities say the girlfriend was shot in the legs and chest. She is currently at the hospital in critical condition, but is currently responsive.Police say the suspect is on the loose. The suspect is described as a black man that stands about 5'9'' to 5'11'' and weighs about 160-175 pounds. He was last seen in a white muscle shirt and shorts.