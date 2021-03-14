deadly shooting

Search for man wanted for allegedly shooting mother-in-law to death is over

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The man wanted for allegedly shooting his mother-in-law to death Thursday night in Cypress was located Saturday evening in Sugar Land.

Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team found 32-year-old Gregorio Gaytan behind a strip center near Highway 6 and Settlers Boulevard around 5 p.m.

A single gunshot was heard as SWAT team members held a secure perimeter around Gaytan. Moments later, he was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Deputies had been searching for Gaytan since he allegedly shot his mother-in-law 50-year-old Esmeralda Alaniz Thursday night outside of his home.

The shooting occurred after 9 p.m. when Alaniz had rushed over to Gaytan and her daughter's home after receiving a call from her daughter that he was holding her and their two children at gunpoint.

The couple had reportedly been having marital problems and a fight ensued between them.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video from a neighbor that shows Alaniz walking up the driveway when she arrived.

That's when deputies say Gaytan came out and shot her several times in the driveway, ultimately killing her.

Sugar Land police were investigating the scene where he was located.

