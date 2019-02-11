Man suspected of killing Channelview mother of 3 arrested in Kentucky

The suspect accused of killing a Channelview mom of three was caught in Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KTRK) --
The man accused of killing a Channelview mother of three was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, over the weekend.

Jerry Wayne Greer, 38, allegedly shot to death 29-year-old Edna McWorter in September 2018.

The fatal shooting happened after a disturbance between the pair outside of a bar, officials say.

Greer reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot her in the chest before leaving the scene in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

At the time of the shooting, he was wanted on felony charges of domestic assault. He is now charged with murder.

Greer was allegedly the president of the Triple J Wild Trailriders Group before the crime.

Investigators say Greer was staying at a hotel in Lexington when he was captured on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Police officers set up surveillance on the hotel and when he left, he was arrested.

He is expected to be extradited back to Houston.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities searching for man suspected of killing mother of 3 during disturbance outside Channelview bar
