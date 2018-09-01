Authorities searching for man suspected of killing mother of 3 during disturbance outside Channelview bar

Authorities are searching for the man suspected of shooting a woman during an argument at a Channelview bar.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a bar in Channelview.

According to authorities, they responded to the scene of a disturbance between a man and a woman outside of a bar at around 2:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found 29-year-old Edna McWorter dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses on scene told deputies that McWorter was seen arguing with the suspected shooter, 38-year-old Jerry Wayne Greer.

Greer reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot McWorter in the chest.

Deputies say Greer is currently wanted on felony charges of domestic assault.

Family members say McWhorter leaves behind three children, all under the age of 10.

Deputies say Greer is described to be a black man who is 5'6" tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a maroon colored shirt and blue jean shorts.

According to deputies, the man fled in a black Mustang.

Anyone with information in regards to Greer's whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-221-600
