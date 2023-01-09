Grand jury declines to indict man accused of throwing 2 cans at Ted Cruz during Astros parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury did not find probable cause for the arrest of a man accused of throwing two full, unopened cans of hard seltzer at Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros victory parade two months ago, according to court documents.

Joseph Arcidiacono, 33, was previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, documents show he was no-billed by a grand jury on Friday, meaning they declined to indict him.

A judge previously set Arcidiacono's bond at $40,000.

Viral video shared on social media showed Cruz being booed while on the back of a Humvee during the Astros victory parade on Nov. 7, 2022. He was on the back of that vehicle when the cans were thrown.

A video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the incident happened in front of a Spec's Liquor Store on Smith near McIlhenny.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

The first can missed Cruz and the second can hit the senator's forearm, according to court documents.

The suspect made a statement after he was detained, saying "I know I'm an idiot. I'm sorry," officials revealed during a court appearance.

Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement after the arrest, while also taking a jab at the person who threw the cans.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruz tweeted.

