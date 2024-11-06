Incumbent Cruz leads challenger Colin Allred in fight for Texas seat in US Senate

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the top races is underway in Texas for the United States Senate.

Incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to defeat his Democratic challenger, Congressman Colin Allred, and is seeking a third six-year term.

Both candidates have made last-ditch efforts to appeal with voters will Cruz staying local in Cypress on Monday and Cruz in Dallas.

This campaign remains historic as both have raised more than $160 million combined.

Allred, who would be Texas' first Black senator, hopes to capitalize on the state's demographic shift and has made reproductive rights a key part of his campaign.

"We're going to protect Medicare and Social Security. We're going to secure the border. We're going to fix our broken immigration system. There's so much we can do, Texas, but we gotta get this guy out of the way," Allred said. "We don't have to have a senator who thinks he knows better than our doctors while he's going off to Cancun. They've lost their minds. You don't mess with Texas women."

Cruz, on the other hand, has said his challenger is "out of touch" while talking about conservative values.

"We want more jobs. We want higher wages. We want better opportunities. And how do you get jobs? You get it through low taxes. You get it through lower and predictable regulations, and you get it through keeping the federal government off the back of small businesses," Cruz said. "Every race should be decided based on records, and I've spent 12 years fighting every day for jobs, for freedom, and for security."

If Allred wins, it would be something a Democrat hasn't done in three decades: winning a statewide office.

