Caught on camera: Man breaks into Friendswood church and steals donation money, video shows

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man caught on surveillance video committing unholy acts at a church in Friendswood is wanted by police.The man is accused of breaking in and stealing donation money.Friendswood police just released surveillance video of the alleged crime that occurred Sunday, June 12 at Mary Queen Catholic Church.Once inside, officers said he damaged two donation boxes and took the money inside.The unidentified man was later seen running away.If you know this man or have seen him, you are urged to contact police.