Argument with bikers may have led to deadly stabbing in Baytown-area trailer park, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say bikers may have been in a trailer park around the time a man was stabbed to death overnight in east Harris County.

The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Market Loop near the Baytown area.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the victim was visiting a friend and drinking beer at the trailer park when the stabbing happened.

Deputies said the man's body was discovered outside of a mobile home, lying on a flatbed trailer.

The victim is described as an adult man in his 30s or early 40s.

It's unclear how many times the man was stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a caller dialed 911 to report the stabbing. The caller claimed the victim got into an argument with some bikers who showed up in the area.

The argument got so heated that it led to the stabbing, according to the caller. It's unknown what exactly the argument was about.

"Several people that were on motorcycles. We can't verify any kind of gang affiliation or anything like that," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Now, investigators are trying to get in touch with the caller to ask more specific questions, because it's believed they are a witness to what happened.

