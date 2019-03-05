Man shot while sleeping on couch inside his NE Houston home

SHOOTER ON THE RUN: Police have no suspects after a man was shot in a possible home invasion in NE Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot while sleeping at his home.

Houston police responded to the home on Levering Lane near Homestead in northeast Houston around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim told them he was sleeping on the couch when he was shot in the back. He does not know who shot him.

Police say he may have been a victim of a home invasion. Other family members were home and also sleeping at the time.

Police have no suspects.

The victim is stable at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

