homicide

Man shot to death outside gas station on Houston's south side, 2 others injured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death, and two others were hit by gunfire earlier Sunday morning outside a gas station on Houston's south side.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dixie Road at Allegheny.

The victim's girlfriend and his sister were inside the business when someone in a red car drove up and opened fire, according to police.

The shooter, described only as a man with a light complexion wearing an olive-colored jacket, took off in the car, Houston police said.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Two others were also shot in the incident and were taken to hospitals, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

"I live about a block and a half from here and been there a couple of months now," one witness said. "About eight shots went off ... pretty much a nightly occurrence really."

The victims' identities weren't immediately known.

Investigators said surveillance video recorded by gas station cameras will give them a good look at the shooter and the vehicle he was in.

Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Judge sets bond at $250,000 in Pasadena attacks case
Neighbor accused of killing Pasadena woman in her sleep
Houston could hit 100 murders in less than 3 months, data shows
11-year-old injured, man killed in W. Houston shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Possible fentanyl exposure during overdose call prompts evacuation
Cool front brings rain then gusty winds on Sunday
Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide
1 million vaccine doses set to arrive tomorrow in Texas for all adults
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Jurors face burden in Chauvin's high-profile trial over Floyd death
Pedestrian killed in Manvel crash
Show More
Tax preparer allegedly brandished gun at clients who complained about filings
Driver dies in fiery crash as witnesses question response time
How 'sweet' it is! Cougars roll over Syracuse
Storms leave damage across E. Texas, NW Louisiana, 1 dead
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
More TOP STORIES News