Man shot in leg during possible robbery attempt at Raising Cane's in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the leg during a possible robbery attempt in Cypress on Monday afternoon, the Houston Police Department confirms.
At about 2:25 p.m., police have responded to a shooting at a Raising Canes in the 7500 block of Cypress Creek Parkway
Upon arrival, police said the victm was transported by EMS to a hospital. His condition is unknown .
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
