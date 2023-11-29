A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex on Hillcroft near Windswept Lane in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, police say.

Man dies after he's shot at apartment complex on Hillcroft near Windswept in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, police told ABC13.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Hillcroft near Windswept Lane.

According to preliminary information from Houston police, the man was shot in the chest. He later died.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

ABC13 is working to get more information on what led up to the shooting.

So far, police do not have information on a suspect.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.