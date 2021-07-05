Charges filed against 'peeping Tom' seen outside little girl's window in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A warrant has been filed for a man accused of inappropriately touching himself outside a young girl's window.Jorge Ramos, 44, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with child exposure.The incident happened June 28 in the 15400 block of West Little York, where Ramos was shot for allegedly looking into the child's window.According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, a husband and wife confronted Ramos, who appeared to be intoxicated, and was inappropriately touching himself outside their young daughter's window after 2 a.m.The little girl reportedly screamed when she saw the man, and her parents came running.The parents, both armed with handguns, went outside and attempted to detain Ramos, according to deputies. Officials noted that both the man and the woman are licensed handgun carriers.According to the father, both he and the mother demanded Ramos lie down in the yard and wait for the police to arrive. But they said Ramos did not comply and walked across the street to a Valero gas station.The armed couple followed Ramos to the Valero gas station, where they held him. That's when Ramos wrestled the handgun out of the woman's hands and pointed it at her, deputies said.In fear that the man was going to start shooting, the dad fired his weapon, shooting Ramos three times, deputies said.The man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.While the charges against Ramos have been filed, according to court records, he is still not in custody.