ONLY ON 13: Woman says she caught man peeping into Baytown apartment window as she undressed

A woman in Baytown says she caught a man peeping into her boyfriend's apartment window on Rollingbrook Drive as she undressed.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Baytown says she was getting changed when she got an alert on her phone that motion was detected on the porch, right outside the bedroom.

What she said she saw next was shocking and disturbing. Only ABC13 obtained video of the alleged incident.

"I opened up my phone to check and saw that a man was crouched outside the blinds and looking inside the cracks," the woman, who wants to stay anonymous for her safety, said. "I immediately wanted to call 911. I yelled it loud enough that there was a man outside, and he did not react."

The woman said she was getting undressed in her boyfriend's apartment Sunday night when she got the notification. He lives on the first floor at an apartment complex on Rollingbrook Drive, where you have to climb over to get on the porch.

"My biggest concern is that there are families with small kids in this neighborhood. If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody," she said.

The man is seen changing angles in the video and seems to try to hide himself under a chair. The woman says he got scared off when she turned the lights on.

"I have been very uncomfortable. It makes me nervous to think that someone may have been watching me for longer. Someone doesn't just walk past and decide to jump in, someone could have been observing me longer," she said.

The woman called Baytown police, and a deputy spoke to her. He said he would patrol the area that night, though she isn't sure whether he filed a formal police report.

ABC13 contacted the department to see if a report had been filed and if the man would face charges.

"It's not harmless to go over someone's fence, pear around one side, and then move to see better on the other side," she said.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.