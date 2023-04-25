Friendswood couple's security cameras capture trespasser peeping through their windows

The couple immediately took action to preserve their safety by emailing a copy of the security video to neighbors in hopes of police catching the suspect.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in a Friendswood neighborhood are sleeping with one eye open after security cameras caught a young man trespassing and peeping through the windows of a retired couple's home.

He didn't try to break in, but his brazen behavior on their property made the couple concerned enough to call Friendswood police and alert their neighbors.

"It felt very threatening," the homeowners, who declined to show their faces said.

Their security camera footage shows a young man peeping through a side window while they were sleeping around 12:15 a.m. on April 20.

"The lights that we had on did not deter him. He did not try to hide his face or appearance. He wasn't crouched down. He walked up here like it was his property. He had no fear," they said.

They don't know who this person is, and Friendswood police haven't identified him.

Though he didn't try to get into their house, they said they were concerned he may have been casing their place out for the next time.

If he does return, the community along Myrtlewood will be watching. The neighbors are described as close-knit, and everyone on the street has an emailed video copy.

"That was the first thing I did," they said. "Sent it out to my next-door neighbor, then turned right around and sent it out to another neighbor that runs the neighborhood email system. Then, she sent it out to everyone."

The homeowners notified Friendswood police, who are asking for help identifying the suspect.

In the meantime, the couple is adding extra cameras and upgrading their security system, hoping this person will be found before he can return to their property.

