According to charging documents, a student caught the 21-year-old staring at her as she showered in the women's showering facilities at her dorm. Records show this isn't his first charge.

21-year-old charged with child sex assault months before voyeurism arrest at UH, records show

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man facing a voyeurism charge for an incident at the University of Houston had already been accused of sexually assaulting a child this past March, according to court documents.

Devonte Deshon Todd, 21, was taken into custody by campus police at the University of Houston last week.

Court records stated a student caught Todd staring at her as she showered in the women's shower facilities at her dorm at UH.

According to charging documents, Todd was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child in Fort Bend County on March 14.

Additionally, he was dismissed on an assault charge causing bodily injury last year.

The judge set Todd's bail amount at $20,000 in the child sex assault case, to which he posted.

Todd's bond in the voyeurism case was set at $5,000, which he also posted.

He's due back in court for the UH incident on Friday.