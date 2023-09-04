Man accused of watching UH student shower inside dorm arrested by campus police, records show

According to charging documents, a student caught the 21-year-old staring at her as she showered in the women's showering facilities at her dorm. Records show this isn't his first charge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly watching a University of Houston student shower inside a dorm.

Devonte Deshon Todd, 21, was taken into custody by campus police at UH on Friday.

According to charging documents, a student caught Todd staring at her as she showered in the women's showering facilities at her dorm.

Todd was arrested and charged with voyeurism. He's also facing another charge in Fort Bend County in a different case, records show.

Police did not say if Todd is a current or former UH student.

Todd posted his bond of $5,000 for the voyeurism charge. Under his bond conditions, he is not allowed to go within 1,000 feet of a school, university, college or any location where children or students commonly gather. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Court documents did not specify which dorm building the incident happened in. Moody Towers is the only dormitory at UH that utilizes community bathrooms shared per floor. Each floor of the building is divided by gender.