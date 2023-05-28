Man driving for Uber has car stolen seconds after being shot by suspect in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is ongoing after an Uber driver was shot and had his vehicle stolen in SW Houston on Saturday evening.

According to HPD, the incident happened in the 2900 block of Trail Lake Drive.

Preliminary information is scarce, but police say the man was shot in the leg by at least one suspect, who then took off with the vehicle.

Officers reportedly found the Uber driver's car just one street over in the 2800 block of Knotty Oaks Trail, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Police did not immediately give a suspect description.

This incident marks the fourth or fifth robbery with the same motive that has occurred within the past week, according to HPD.