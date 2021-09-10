20-year-old man injured after shooting in Spring neighborhood, Harris Co. deputies said

SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 22100 block of Moss Falls.



The suspects are described as 2 black males. Both wearing white t shirts one blue shorts one black shorts.



Victim is a 20 year old male. He has been transported to a local hospital critical condition. pic.twitter.com/EljjyU4NCR — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 10, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County constable deputies are responding to a shooting in Spring that left one man injured Friday afternoon.Authorities provided an update on Twitter at about 1 p.m. regarding a scene in the 22100 block of Moss Falls.According to officials, a 20-year-old man was shot and has since been taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the suspects were described as two Black men who were wearing white t-shirts at the time of the shooting. One of them was reportedly wearing blue shorts while the other's shorts were black.