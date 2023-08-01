Deputies responded to the Northcrest Village subdivision after a woman reported that her husband was shot and possibly robbed. Neighbors told ABC13 they heard three gunshots.

Man shot in the driveway of his NW Harris County home may have been robbed, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the driveway of his home in the Northcrest Village subdivision in northwest Harris County. Deputies said it looks like it was a robbery.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to a home in the 21900 block of Catoosa Drive on Tuesday morning after a woman reported that her husband was shot and possibly robbed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 58-year-old man was shot by two suspects in a dark-colored sedan. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors told ABC13 they heard three gunshots at 9:15 a.m., which is very unusual for the subdivision.

One neighbor said the family who lives at the address moved in just a few months ago.

So far, deputies have not been able to provide a good description of the suspects or the vehicle.

Investigators were looking for any surveillance cameras in the area.

The home where the shooting happened is in a cul-de-sac, so the suspects would have had to pull in, fire the rounds, turn around, and drive out the same way they came in.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.