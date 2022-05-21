man shot

Man dead after being shot during road rage incident in northwest Harris Co., HCSO says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to authorities, a man was shot during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County.

The incident occurred at SH-249 near Spring Cypress Saturday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.



Investigators are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingman shotharris county sheriffs officeroad ragedead body
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Driver shot during attempted robbery on Gulf Freeway feeder, HPD say
Wanted suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police during foot chase
Woman claimed self-defense in deadly Clear Lake marina shooting
HPD officers fatally shoot man after chase and crash in NE Houston
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect dead after found unresponsive in cell, sheriff says
Child hospitalized after found 'unresponsive' at Splashtown
Your chance of rain is going up this weekend
Authorities search ends for man with felony warrant out for his arrest
Driver shot during attempted robbery on Gulf Freeway feeder, HPD say
Suspect in intersection takeover arrested after 55-mile chase
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
Show More
Coast Guard suspends search for Houston woman off Alaska coast
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Child left alone starts E. Houston apartment fire
The Railroad Killer
More TOP STORIES News