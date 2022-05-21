Man dead after being shot during road rage incident in northwest Harris Co., HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at 18555 Tomball Pkwy. Preliminary: an adult male passenger was shot during a road-rage incident that occurred at SH-249 near Spring Cypress. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/6VLf6Fw2oD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to authorities, a man was shot during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County.The incident occurred at SH-249 near Spring Cypress Saturday afternoon.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.Investigators are on their way to the scene.