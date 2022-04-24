Suspect accused of shooting man in carjacking and stealing another car in different area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man while attempting to carjack him and robbing another vehicle in the same night in southeast Houston.Officers received a call of a shooting at 12:50 a.m. to the first scene located in the 3700 block of Dreyfus.The man said that he was in his driveway when the suspect, described by police as a black man wearing a red hoodie, approached him and said he was going to take his car. That is when the man ran inside of his home and got his nephew who is a concealed handgun owner.The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the owner of the vehicle, and left without taking anything, according to Lt. Izaguirre of HPD.Police say within the hour, a second robbery took place where a person matching the description of the first scene took a Toyota Sonoma near the Tierwester area.Robbery investigators arrived on the scene at Dreyfus and determined that the shooting was tied to the robbery.The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital.