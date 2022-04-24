carjacking

Suspect accused of shooting man in carjacking and stealing another car in different area, police say

Man shot by suspect during attempted carjacking on Dreyfus, suspect steals a Toyota Sonoma 1 hour later on Tierwester

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man while attempting to carjack him and robbing another vehicle in the same night in southeast Houston.

Officers received a call of a shooting at 12:50 a.m. to the first scene located in the 3700 block of Dreyfus.

The man said that he was in his driveway when the suspect, described by police as a black man wearing a red hoodie, approached him and said he was going to take his car. That is when the man ran inside of his home and got his nephew who is a concealed handgun owner.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the owner of the vehicle, and left without taking anything, according to Lt. Izaguirre of HPD.

Police say within the hour, a second robbery took place where a person matching the description of the first scene took a Toyota Sonoma near the Tierwester area.

Robbery investigators arrived on the scene at Dreyfus and determined that the shooting was tied to the robbery.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital.
