2 men on the loose after attempting to shoplift at flea market in NW Harris County, deputies say

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a flea market located at 7979 N Eldridge Pkwy. One male was shot after an altercation with another male. The victim was transported in critical condition. One male is detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cOPEOuXC9B — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 14, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A clothing booth owner is expected to survive after he was shot while confronting two men who were trying to shoplift at a flea market in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.Deputies were called to the shooting Saturday night at the Traders Village flea market on Eldridge Parkway near West Road.During the confrontation, deputies said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man. The two robbers did get away, but investigators said they were looking through surveillance video to try to identify them.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and as of Monday, he was stable.