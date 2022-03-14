man shot

2 men on the loose after attempting to shoplift at flea market in NW Harris County, deputies say

Flea market booth owner shot in attempted robbery expected to be OK

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A clothing booth owner is expected to survive after he was shot while confronting two men who were trying to shoplift at a flea market in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the shooting Saturday night at the Traders Village flea market on Eldridge Parkway near West Road.

During the confrontation, deputies said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man. The two robbers did get away, but investigators said they were looking through surveillance video to try to identify them.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and as of Monday, he was stable.

