Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens harassing him, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with a cane was shot and killed by a group of teens behind a Walmart Monday night in north Houston, police say.

At about 8:40 p.m., police were called to a Walmart on East Crosstimbers Street and Fulton.

Authorities told ABC13 a group of teens, including four girls and two boys, were harassing the 49-year-old victim behind the store, and he swung his cane at them to defend himself.

As the group was leaving, HPD says one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest, killing him.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two of the suspects got on the METRORail and left. No one has been caught.

According to officials, the group didn't appear to rob the man.

Police describe the group as two boys between the ages of 16 to 18, and four girls between the ages of 14 to 16.

A motive was not immediately known.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

