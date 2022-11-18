Man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 young family members, Montgomery Co. DA's office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man will spend 75 years behind bars for sexually abusing two of his young family members for two years, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 58-year-old Jose Juan Aparicio to 55 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 75 years for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to evidence presented in court, Aparicio repeatedly sexually assaulted young family members between 2014 and 2016, beginning at age 5 for one victim, and age 11 for the second victim.

"We learned of these crimes because one of these girls told their story in order to provide strength to others to come forward. Our hope is that this result will serve a reward to their bravery and a comfort to their families," prosecutor Darian Etienne said.

Officials said the victims reported the abuse in 2021, and law enforcement filed charges against him in October of that year.

Aparicio was convicted of both offenses after a three-day trial and was not eligible for parole, the district attorney's office said.

"The man who sexually assaults a 5- and 11-year-old needs to go to one place and one place only: a prison cell," District Attorney Brett Ligon said. "Thanks to these brave victims, law enforcement, our prosecutors, a jury, and Judge Maginnis, that's exactly where Aparicio will be for the rest of his life."

