Family members say the victim in tattoo parlor shooting was single dad hit hard by floods.

Man sentenced for 2016 murder of single father of 3 working at west Houston tattoo shop, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of a tattoo artist, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

The video above is from ABC13's original reporting on the shooting.

Abdul-Rahman Kahn, 27, was sentenced on Thursday after a jury convicted him of murdering 33-year-old Peter Pina, a body piercing technician who worked at the Electric Chair Tattoo & Piercing shop on Richmond Avenue.

On June 14, 2016, Khan arrived at the shop with a friend for an hour before wandering to a back area with sterilized equipment.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Shooter in custody after tattoo shop murder in west Houston, police say

Pina and another employee reportedly told Khan to leave the room, but he refused, causing Pina's co-worker to grab him by the arm and lead him out.

Officials said that's when Khan pulled a pistol from his pocket and shot Pina in the chest, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another customer and employee were able to subdue Khan until law Houston police arrived.

Assistant District Attorney Stacy Scofield, a chief prosecutor in the case, said Pina's three sons are now growing up without a father because of Khan's actions.

"Mr. Pina was a hardworking man who had custody of his three sons and was taking care of them," Scofield said. "He went to work at one of his three jobs and never came home again because Mr. Khan murdered him."

Scofield also noted that in addition to murder, Khan had several charges in Dallas, where he was accused of pointing a gun at multiple people, including two police officers, after being thrown out of a bar in Deep Ellum.

Khan had traveled to Dallas shortly after being freed on bail following being charged with Pina's murder.

When police arrived to arrest Khan, he was seen on a Dallas police officer's body camera pointing a gun directly at her chest, then pointing to another before trying to run away.