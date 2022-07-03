caught on video

Surveillance video shows man who robbed smoke shop at knifepoint in Pearland

Video shows man robbing smoke shop at knifepoint

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are in search of a suspect who robbed a smoke shop at knifepoint on June 28, officials said.

At about 8:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the shop located at the 10500 block of Pearland Parkway, police said.

Investigators said the suspect first acted like a customer and selected various items from within the store and then walked up to the counter to check out.

Video shows he then took out a large knife, pointed it towards the employee, and then grabbed the items from the counter and placed them in a backpack. Police said the suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described to be a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with a scar or burn mark on the top of his left hand. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 120 to 130 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts, and a black cap.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Related topics:
pearlandcaught on taperobberycaught on videosurveillancesuspect imagessurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
