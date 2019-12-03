Man rescued from burning house in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Monday night in the Acres Homes area of north Houston.Houston Fire Department responded to the fire in the 900 block of Marjorie Street.HFD said the fire appeared to begin inside the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames at the residence.The cause is under investigation, though, arson investigators were at the scene.Neighbor Marcus Owens told ABC13 the man rescued in the home was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation.Owens added his neighbor had burns.HFD did not immediately disclose the condition of the victim.