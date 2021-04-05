fatal shooting

Man picking up family shot to death during robbery in Marq-E parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was shot and robbed while heading to his car in the parking lot of the Marq-E Entertainment Center in west Houston Sunday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 7620 Katy Freeway, the address of the Marq-E.

The victim was going to his vehicle so he could drive to the door to pick up his family at one of the businesses in the complex, when someone approached him, demanded money, then shot him, HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said.

The victim ran for help to off-duty officers working security.

They called EMS and transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are hoping surveillance video or witnesses can help identify the shooter.

Sadly, this marks more violence in Houston. On Sunday, HPD said the city had surpassed over 100 homicides so far in 2021 after a pregnant woman was shot and killed at the intersection of Richmond and Wilcrest. In that incident, the woman's 2-year-old son was also in the vehicle but was not hurt. The shooter got away.
